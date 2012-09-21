* Refurbishment could cost C$6-10 billion
* OPG wants Darlington reactors to run for 30 more years
Sept 21 Canadian nuclear regulators will hold a
hearing on Nov. 13-14 to consider province-owned generating
company Ontario Power Generation's (OPG) request to refurbish
the four reactors at the 3,512-megawatt Darlington nuclear power
plant.
The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission said in a release
late on Thursday it would also consider OPG's request to renew
the facility's operating license and the plant's nuclear waste
management facility.
OPG wants to renew the operating license for Darlington,
located on the north shore of Lake Ontario in Clarington about
70 km (43 miles) east of Toronto, until Dec. 31, 2014. The
current license expires on Feb. 28, 2013.
OPG also wants to refurbish the four reactors at Darlington
so they could operate for another 30 years. The company said on
its website the refurbishment was expected to start in 2016.
The Ontario minister of energy has estimated the cost of the
refurbishment in the range of C$6-10 billion ($6.14-10.23
billion), according to the OPG website.
OPG signed a contract in March with units of Canadian
construction firms SNC-Lavalin Group Inc and Aecon
Group Inc to work on the refurbishment.
The four Darlington reactors were built between 1981 and
1993 by OPG's predecessor, Ontario Hydro, for an estimated
C$14.4 billion, according to reports. The reactors entered
service between 1990 and 1993.
OPG also wants to build two additional storage buildings at
Darlington to accommodate the radioactive waste from the
refurbishment and spent nuclear fuel from the continued
operations.
It wants to renew the current waste facility license, which
expires on April 30, 2013, for another 10 years.
Separately, in June, OPG signed agreements with two
companies, Westinghouse Electric, a unit of Japanese
multinational Toshiba Corp, and SNC-Lavalin's Candu
Energy Inc to prepare construction plans, schedules and cost
estimates for two new potential reactors at Darlington.