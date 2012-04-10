(Adds tag line) April 10 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission is expected to issue restart guidelines to the Fort Calhoun nuclear plant by the end of April which must be completed before restarting the unit which shut one year ago, an Omaha Public Power District spokesman said on Tuesday. The NRC Tuesday also confirmed its "red" safety violation, the agency's most serious classification, related to an electrical breaker fire that occurred in June 2011. Fort Calhoun shut April 9, 2011, for a month-long refueling outage that had to be extended when rising flood water from the Missouri River surrounded the site, forcing OPPD to install water-filled berms to protect the plant's key safety equipment. On June 7, while shut, a fire broke out in one of two switchgear rooms. The fire knocked out power to systems that cool the reactor's spent fuel for about 90 minutes, the NRC said. An NRC investigation into the fire concluded that a deficient design modification and maintenance of replacement electrical equipment contributed to the fire which could have occurred when the plant was operating at full power. "This finding has high safety significance because it affected multiple safety systems and consequently warrants actions to prevent recurrence," said Elmo Collins, NRC Region IV administrator in a statement. OPPD has completed much of the work to address the agency's concerns stemming from the breaker fire. "We are making progress," said OPPD spokesman Jeff Hanson. Once OPPD gets the NRC's restart checklist, operators will know more about a timetable to restart the unit, Hanson said. The 478 MW unit cannot restart without NRC approval. Late last year, the NRC placed Fort Calhoun in a special oversight category for reactors that have been shut for extended periods and have significant performance issues. The plant is located about 65 miles (100 km) northeast of Lincoln, the Nebraska state capital. Scrutiny of operations at all 104 U.S. nuclear reactors has been increased in the wake of the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami that destroyed the Fukushima nuclear plant in Japan. (Reporting by Eileen O'Grady; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid; eileen.ogrady@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713 210 8522; Reuters Messaging: eileen.ogrady.reuters.come@reuters.net)