HOUSTON, Aug 22 The Omaha Public Power District has delayed its plan to restart the Fort Calhoun nuclear plant in Nebraska until later this year or early next and hired a unit of Exelon Corp to manage the 478-megawatt reactor, which has been shut for 16 months. OPPD plans to heat up the plant by Dec. 1, in anticipation of restarting the reactor at a later date after a number of inspections and other work, a spokesman said on Wednesday. An exact restart date remains subject to Nuclear Regulatory Commission approval. Late last week, OPPD announced an agreement with Exelon Nuclear Partners to manage day-to-day operation of Fort Calhoun for the remainder of its operating license. The agreement is the first such management contract for Exelon Nuclear Partners at a plant not partly owned by Exelon, a spokesman said. In 2005, Exelon Nuclear Partners began working at Public Service Enterprise Group's Salem and Hope Creek nuclear facilities. In the two years it managed that site, Exelon's team was able to reduce refueling time by more than a third and boost the station's capacity factor, Exelon said on its web site. Exelon Nuclear Partners has been assisting the Fort Calhoun recovery effort since January, OPPD said. Exelon's Mike Prospero was named plant manager in February, three months after the NRC put the plant in a special inspection category after discovering several significant safety issues. "While we have made significant progress in our recovery efforts, this operating agreement will help take Fort Calhoun Station to the next level," said W. Gary Gates, OPPD president, in a statement. OPPD remains the owner and licensed operator of the plant. About 10 Exelon Nuclear Partners managers will work at the site initially. Fort Calhoun shut in early April 2011 for a monthlong refueling that was extended when rising flood water from the Missouri River surrounded the site in early June. An electrical breaker fire at the plant the following month raised additional safety issues and resulted in a "red" safety violation, the most serious classification used by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. After months of work to make repairs and inspect safety systems, the NRC issued restart guidelines in June which OPPD must complete before the station can produce power. This is the third time OPPD has delayed its timetable to restart the plant. Fort Calhoun is now subject to an NRC monitoring program reserved for nuclear stations with significant performance issues and that have been shut for extended periods of time. The plant cannot restart without NRC approval. -------------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Nebraska County: Washington TOWN: Fort Calhoun, about 65 miles (100 km) northeast of Lincoln, the state capital OPERATOR: Omaha Public Power District OWNER(S): Omaha Public Power District CAPACITY: 478 MW UNIT(S) : Combustion Engineering two-loop pressurized water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload COST: $754.65 million (2007 USD) according to the U.S. EIA --------------------------- TIMELINE: 1966 - Unit commenced operations 1973 - Unit began commercial production 2003 - A 20-year license extension was granted Aug 2033 - Unit license expires