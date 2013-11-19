Nov 19 About 327,000 homes and businesses in the
U.S. Midwest and Ontario, Canada, remained without power on
Tuesday morning following severe thunderstorms Sunday night,
according to local power companies.
There had been over 800,000 outages on Monday morning.
Michigan was the hardest-hit state, with more than 260,000
customers still out.
DTE Energy Co, the biggest power company in the
state, said it had about 150,000 customers out, down from over
300,000 at the peak.
DTE expected it would take several days to restore service
to all homes and businesses.
Other hard-hit states include Indiana, Illinois and Ohio.
About 18,000 customers were still out in the Canadian
province of Ontario.
The following table lists other major outages:
Power Company State/Province Out Now
DTE MI 150,000
CMS MI 111,400
Hydro One ON 18,600
AEP MI 17,500
Ameren IL 9,000
Duke IN 8,200
AEP IN 7,700
NiSource IN 3,600
FirstEnergy OH 1,700
Total 327,700