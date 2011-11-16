NEW YORK Nov 16 Privately held U.S. power
plant developer Panda Power Funds said Wednesday it closed the
Panda Power Generation Infrastructure Fund with $420 million in
capital commitments.
Panda, of Dallas, said in a release it planned to use the
fund to develop or acquire U.S. natural gas-fueled power plants
and utility-scale solar projects.
Investors in the fund include large public and corporate
pension plans and other institutional investors, Panda said.
Panda said its two Texas natural gas-fired development
projects - a 650-megawatt plant in Sherman and a 1,300-MW plant
in Temple - were primed for construction.
Panda said the fund's first investment was to develop the
$94 million, 20-MW Pilesgrove Solar Farm in New Jersey.
Pilesgrove is a joint venture between Panda and New York
power company Consolidated Edison's (ED.N) Con Edison
Development unit.
