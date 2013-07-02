July 2 PJM Interconnection, North America's
biggest power grid operator, started seeking offers for black
start capability on Tuesday, to bolster the grid's ability to
restart in the event of a system-wide blackout.
The grid operator is looking for companies to maintain
diesel-fueled generators or massive batteries that can provide
initial power to the transmission system to restart other
larger-scale generators - called black start resources, which
can start up in just hours without outside power.
The tender comes as a host of older plants that maintained
these resources, many of them coal-fired, are being shut because
of tougher state and federal regulations. PJM is expected to
lose about 30 percent of the estimated 200 units that are part
of its current black start service by 2015, a spokesman said.
Black start units are typically located at coal-, gas- or
oil-fired plants and hydro units, although the grid is now
seeking proposals for new technology that may serve the same
purpose, and has also "broadened the pool of generating units"
that are eligible to be part of the service, the spokesman said.
PJM said it issued a request for proposals as part of its
first five-year selection process for black start service on
Monday. It will accept proposals until Sept. 30.
"The purpose of the (request for proposals) is to
investigate other black start options beyond what we currently
have in order to have the most effective balance of black start
resources," Michael Kormos, PJM executive vice president -
Operations, said in the statement.
PJM operates a grid serving 61 million people in 13
Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states and the District of Columbia.
The biggest power companies in PJM include units of Duke
Energy Corp, Exelon Corp, FirstEnergy Corp
, American Electric Power Co Inc, Dominion
Resources Inc and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc
.