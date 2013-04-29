April 29 U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Midwest electric
grid operator PJM Interconnection on Monday opened a new process
to allow utility and non-utility competitors to propose
solutions for power system needs in specific areas.
PJM, formerly known as the Pennsylvania-New Jersey-Maryland
Interconnection, said in a release that for its first project it
would accept proposals related to the needs of the transmission
system in southern New Jersey.
In the past, development solutions were typically sought
only from existing utilities, PJM said.
The power companies in New Jersey are units of Public
Service Enterprise Group Inc, FirstEnergy Corp,
Pepco Holdings Inc and Consolidated Edison Inc.
The grid operator did not say why it picked south Jersey for
its first project.
PJM said the new approach was prompted by the U.S. Federal
Energy Regulatory Commission's (FERC) Order 1000. FERC regulates
the nation's interstate power system.
Order 1000 seeks the build-out of new power transmission
lines to maintain electric reliability and integrate large
renewable energy projects, among other things.
PJM said proposals for the south Jersey power system were
due by June 28.
PJM said it would evaluate the proposed solutions and
communicate the next steps with stakeholders through the
regularly scheduled meetings of the PJM Transmission Expansion
Advisory Committee.
It also said it anticipates opening additional proposal
windows this year as issues are identified through its review of
the electric transmission system.
PJM operates the power grid for about 60 million people in
13 U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states and the District of
Columbia.