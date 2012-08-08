Aug 8 U.S. power grid operator PJM
Interconnection said Wednesday its staff will recommend the
removal of the Potomac Appalachian Transmission Highline (PATH)
and the Mid Atlantic Power Pathway (MAPP) projects from PJM's
regional transmission plans.
In a release, PJM, which oversees the grid serving 60
million people in 13 mid-Atlantic and Midwest states and the
District of Columbia, said grid conditions have changed since
the lines were originally planned.
"Our updated analysis no longer shows a need for the lines
to maintain grid stability," PJM said.
Units of Ohio power companies American Electric Power Co Inc
and FirstEnergy Inc proposed building the
765-kilovolt, 275-mile (442 km) PATH transmission line from West
Virginia to Maryland for about $1.8 billion around 2007.
Washington power company Pepco Holdings Inc proposed
the 500-kilovolt, 230-mile MAPP transmission line from Virginia
to New Jersey for about $1.4 billion around 2008. The final
project approved by PJM was smaller and would have run from
Virginia to Delaware.
Both lines were already delayed, and in 2011 AEP and
FirstEnergy sought to withdraw their application for PATH after
PJM suspended the project.
The grid operator cited the slow economy, which reduced the
growth of electricity usage, and its latest capacity auction,
which added 4,900 megawatts (MW) of new generation and 14,833 MW
of demand response resources.
Those new generation and demand response additions would
more than offset planned retirements of about 16,000 MW of
mostly coal-fired plants in PJM over the next few years due to
environmental regulations.
PJM said its regional planning process looks 15 years into
the future to determine what transmission upgrades will be
necessary to keep power systems stable.
Since PJM's first regional transmission plan in 2000, the
grid said its board has approved more than $24.3 billion in
transmission upgrades.