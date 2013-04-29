HOUSTON, April 29 Wholesale power prices per
megawatt-hour in California dipped just 2 percent last year,
barely reflecting a 30 percent drop in average natural gas
prices, as the absence of two Southern California nuclear units,
less hydropower and higher demand kept prices up, the state
electric grid agency said in a report on Monday.
The average wholesale cost in California's $8.4 billion
power market last year was $35.69 per megawatt-hour, down 2.2
percent from $36.48 in 2011.
However, the 2012 price was actually much higher than that
of 2011, if gas prices were assumed to have been equal both
years. California wholesale electric prices jumped 28 percent
in 2012 to about $42 per MWh, from $33 MWh in the prior year,
said the annual report from the ISO's Department of Market
Monitoring.
"We saw higher average and peak summer loads, lower in-state
hydroelectric generation, outages of 2,000 MW at the (San Onofre
nuclear station) and increased congestion within the ISO," said
Keith Collins, a manager with the ISO's market monitor. "All
these factors had the effect of increasing electric prices."
The 2,150-megawatt San Onofre nuclear station, halfway
between Los Angeles and San Diego, has been shut since January
2012 following discovery of a serious problem with accelerated
degradation of tubes in the units' new steam generators.
Operator Southern California Edison, a unit of Edison
International, has requested that the U.S. Nuclear
Regulatory Commission amend the San Onofre Unit 2 license so it
can restart this summer at a reduced operating level of about
750 MW.
The reactor can only restart if the NRC deems the unit can
operate safely.
Loss of San Onofre's output has strained southern
California's power grid and the ISO has said it is planning for
a second summer without any of the plant's output.
Power consumption last year in California rose 2.9 percent
to 234,900 gigawatt-hours from 2011, the highest level since
2008, due to warmer weather and a recovering economy, the report
said.