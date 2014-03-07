March 7 More than 440,000 homes and businesses
were without power in North Carolina and South Carolina on
Friday due to a strong ice storm.
Duke Energy Corp, the biggest utility in the United
States, said it had more than 387,000 customers without power in
the Carolinas. North Carolina electric cooperatives reported
about 55,000 outages.
Neighboring states were not hit as hard.
Dominion Resources Inc said it had just 700 customers
out in Virginia and North Carolina, and Scana Inc said
less than 10 of its customers were without power in South
Carolina.
Southern Co said it had just 500 customers out in
Georgia.