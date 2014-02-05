Feb 5 Almost a million homes and businesses were
without power mostly in the U.S. Northeast on Wednesday
afternoon following severe snow and ice storms overnight,
according to local power companies.
The hardest hit state was Pennsylvania with over 720,000
customers out.
Other affected states were Maryland, Arkansas, New Jersey,
West Virginia, Kentucky, Delaware, New York and Ohio.
The following table lists other major outages:
Power Company State Out Now
Exelon PA 594,100
FirstEnergy PA 83,300
Exelon MD 80,900
FirstEnergy MD 52,900
PPL PA 45,900
Entergy AR 31,900
PSEG NJ 28,300
FirstEnergy WV 13,500
PPL KY 9,100
Delmarva Power MD, DE 9,000
FirstEnergy NJ 8,000
AEP KY 5,200
Con Ed NY 3,600
PSEG - Long Island NY 3,500
Atlantic City Electric NJ 2,700
AEP OH 2,600
AEP - Appalachian WV 2,000
Total 976,500