July 1 More than 240,000 homes and businesses
remained without power in the U.S. Midwest on Tuesday after
severe thunderstorms rolled through the region overnight.
Commonwealth Edison, a unit of U.S. power company Exelon
Corp, in northern Illinois said it had almost 200,000
customers still without power. The company said the storm
affected about 380,000 customers.
The following lists outages by utility:
Power Company State Out Now
Exelon IL
197,100
Wisconsin Electric WI
28,300
Alliant IA
14,600
Ameren IL
2,800
Total
242,800
