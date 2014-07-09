July 9 About 186,000 homes and businesses in the
U.S. Mid-Atlantic states remained without power on Wednesday
after severe thunderstorms rolled through the region overnight.
Buckeye Partners LP, a U.S. petroleum pipeline
operator, said in a notice to shippers that its Laurel refined
products pipeline from Boothwyn, Pennsylvania, near
Philadelphia, was shut due to a power failure.
Exelon Corp's PECO utility in the metropolitan
Philadelphia area said it had over 54,000 customers still
without power.
Officials at Exelon were not immediately available to say
when the utility would restore service.
Other utilities in the area, however, said some customers
may have to wait until Thursday evening before workers can
restore their power.
The following lists outages by utility:
Power Company State Without Power
Exelon - PECO PA 54,500
FirstEnergy WV 38,700
FirstEnergy PA 27,300
FirstEnergy MD 24,800
PPL PA 19,800
Exelon - BGE MD 12,500
FirstEnergy NJ 3,700
Pepco - Pepco DC, MD 3,500
Pepco - Delmarva DE, MD 1,200
Total 186,000
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino, editing by G Crosse)