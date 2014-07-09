July 9 About 186,000 homes and businesses in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic states remained without power on Wednesday after severe thunderstorms rolled through the region overnight. Buckeye Partners LP, a U.S. petroleum pipeline operator, said in a notice to shippers that its Laurel refined products pipeline from Boothwyn, Pennsylvania, near Philadelphia, was shut due to a power failure. Exelon Corp's PECO utility in the metropolitan Philadelphia area said it had over 54,000 customers still without power. Officials at Exelon were not immediately available to say when the utility would restore service. Other utilities in the area, however, said some customers may have to wait until Thursday evening before workers can restore their power. The following lists outages by utility: Power Company State Without Power Exelon - PECO PA 54,500 FirstEnergy WV 38,700 FirstEnergy PA 27,300 FirstEnergy MD 24,800 PPL PA 19,800 Exelon - BGE MD 12,500 FirstEnergy NJ 3,700 Pepco - Pepco DC, MD 3,500 Pepco - Delmarva DE, MD 1,200 Total 186,000 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino, editing by G Crosse)