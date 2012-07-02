July 2 More than 1.2 million people from Indiana
to Virginia were still without power Monday morning following
violent storms over the weekend, and a heat wave continued over
much of the region.
The storms left more than three million homes and businesses
without the power needed to run air conditioners during the heat
wave and claimed at least 15 lives, mostly due to falling trees
and branches across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic.
Ohio-based American Electric Power Co Inc said
Monday morning that crews were working to restore power to
465,000 customers in Virginia and West Virginia, 416,000 in
Ohio, 52,000 in Indiana and 41,000 in Kentucky.
AEP, which distributes power to 5 million customers in 11
states, said on its website it could take a few days to restore
power to all.
Virginia power company Dominion Resources Inc said it
still had almost 260,000 customers without electricity in its
Virginia and North Carolina service area.
Dominion said it has already restored power to more than
600,000 homes and businesses.
Temperatures in Richmond, the capital of Virginia, were
expected to reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) on Monday,
98 on Tuesday and 100 on Wednesday - the July 4 U.S.
Independence Day holiday - before sliding to 92 on Thursday,
according to AccuWeather.com.