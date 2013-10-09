Oct 9 Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky
Utilities plan to seek approval from Kentucky utility regulators
to build a natural gas-fired power plant and a solar facility to
replace retiring coal plants and meet future demand growth, the
companies said in a statement.
The utilities, both units of PPL Corp of
Pennsylvania, want to build the new gas plant at their Green
River facility. It will generate about 700 megawatts of power
using combined-cycle technology and cost about $700 million.
One megawatt powers about 1,000 homes.
The solar facility will cost about $25 million and have a
capacity of about 10-MW. The utilities said they are looking at
several sites for the solar facility.
The utilities intend to have the gas plant online in 2018
and the solar facility online in 2016, they said in a statement
released late last week.
The gas plant will create about 40 full-time jobs once it
enters service and several hundred construction jobs in western
Kentucky, the companies said.
In 2011, the utilities announced they will retire 800 MW of
older coal-fired generation at the Cane Run, Green River and
Tyrone power plants over the next several years due in part to
increased federal environmental regulations.
To replace the generation from the retiring coal plants, the
companies are building a 640-MW gas plant at Cane Run, expected
to enter service in mid 2015.
To replace the remaining lost coal generation, the companies
in September 2012 issued a request for proposals for new
generation.
The companies evaluated the bids, which included renewable
energy, existing energy within Kentucky and building new
generation, and decided to build a second gas plant and the
solar facility.
If approved, LG&E and KU said their overall generation
capacity will be 59 percent coal-fired, 40 percent natural
gas-fired and 1 percent renewable.
The utilities serve 1.2 million customers in Kentucky and
Virginia.