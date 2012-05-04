* Old coal units to retire by 2016

* PPL Kentucky wants to build and buy natgas plants

* New gas plant to cost $583 mln, create 250 jobs

By Scott DiSavino

May 4 U.S. power company PPL Corp said Kentucky regulators approved a plan for PPL's Kentucky utilities to build and buy new natural gas-fired power plants to replace older coal plants expected to shut over the next several years.

As a result of stricter U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations, PPL, of Pennsylvania, said in a release it must retire several older, coal-fired units - representing more than 13 percent of the Kentucky utilities' coal fleet - by 2016.

Energy companies have announced the shutdown of more than 30,000 megawatts of coal-fired generation over the past few years due to stricter federal and state environmental rules, low natural gas and power costs and weak electric demand and slow economic growth.

See Factbox on coal units to retire

Subject to receipt of other permits, PPL said its Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities units plan to spend about $583 million to build a 640-MW, natural gas combined-cycle unit at the existing Cane Run power plant in southwestern Louisville.

In addition, PPL said the state approval put the Kentucky utilities a step closer to their proposed $110 million purchase of three simple-cycle natural gas combustion turbines capable of generating up to 495 MW from Kentucky's Bluegrass Generation.

The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) must still approve the Bluegrass purchase.

PPL said the Kentucky units would recover costs for the natural gas units from customers in future rate proceedings.

As for the coal plants, PPL said the 563-MW Cane Run and 163-MW Green River coal units would remain operational until the natural gas plants and associated transmission projects were completed.

PPL expected to start construction of the combined-cycle plant at Cane Run this year and complete the project in 2015. That project would create about 250 jobs at the peak of construction phase.

PPL's Kentucky utilities serve 1.2 million power and natural gas customers in Kentucky and Virginia.