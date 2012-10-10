Oct 10 U.S. nuclear regulators will meet with
power company PPL Corp on Oct. 16 to discuss the
company's progress on improving performance at the
2,450-megawatt (MW) Susquehanna nuclear power plant in
Pennsylvania.
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said Tuesday its
staff wanted to talk about improvements in corrective actions
and human performance at the plant.
The NRC said cited a number of procedural problems involving
staff over the past 18 months.
The NRC pointed to a maintenance and testing procedure that
lacked sufficient technical details and resulted in an
unexpected plant shutdown during turbine testing.
Separately, PPL said last week it reduced power at both
Susquehanna reactors and was preparing to shut Unit 1 later this
month for turbine inspections.
The company said it was looking to confirm data provided by
new technology that could lead to the finalization of a plan to
resolve turbine blade cracking problems identified in 2011.
Pending the outcome of the 1,260-MW Unit 1 inspections, PPL
said it will decide whether a similar inspection of the 1,190-MW
Unit 2 turbine is warranted. One megawatt powers about 1,000
homes.
In 2011, PPL shut Unit 1 from March 31 to June 7 for planned
refueling and to replace damaged turbine blades.
The company also shut Unit 2 from May 30 to June 15, but
found no turbine blade cracks.