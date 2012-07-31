By Scott DiSavino
NEW YORK, July 31 A unit of New Jersey power
company Public Service Enterprise Group Inc said on
Tuesday it would ask the state's regulators for approval to
invest up to $883 million for an expansion of the utility's
solar power programs.
The additional funds will allow the solar programs to
develop an extra 233 megawatts (MW) of solar capacity, the
company said in a release.
"When added to the company's existing $700 million
commitment to solar energy, (PSEG) will have added about 395 MW
of solar capacity in (New Jersey)," Caroline Dorsa, PSEG
executive vice president and chief financial officer, said on
the company's second-quarter earnings call.
The expansion would create about 300 direct jobs annually
over the next five years, the company said.
When PSEG's current Solar 4 All program is complete early
next year, the company said its Public Service Electric and Gas
(PSE&G) subsidiary would have created about 175 direct jobs each
year for the last three years and spent $300 million to develop
80 MW of solar capacity.
PSE&G's new solar proposal calls for investing up to $690
million to develop another 136 MW through its Solar 4 All
program to build more projects.
The company was also seeking to spend up to $193 million
more to help develop another 97 MW through a third installment
of its solar loan program.
PSEG said the solar loan program has already made $177
million of financing available through mid-July 2012 that helped
homeowners and businesses develop 55 MW of solar capacity.
New Jersey ranks second in the United States in installed
solar capacity with 775 MW, according to the Solar Energy
Industries Association (SEIA).
California has more solar power than any other state in the
country with about 2,025 MW installed as of the first quarter of
2012, according to SEIA.
PSEG POWER
Dorsa said PSEG's Power unit cleared about 9,000 MW of
capacity at $167 per megawatt-day for PJM's 2015-2016 capacity
auction.
PJM operates the power grid serving more than 60 million
people in 13 U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states and the
District of Columbia.
Dorsa said efforts to improve PJM's minimum offer price rule
(MOPR) prior to the next auction were ongoing.
PSEG wants the minimum offer price rule improved to prevent
other generators from taking out-of-market state subsidies to
build new power plants. The company has said those subsidies
would depress the price of capacity that existing generators
such as PSEG could get for their power plants.
Two combined-cycle, natural gas-fired plants received
capacity subsidies from New Jersey and cleared the PJM auction
-- oil company Hess Corp's proposed Newark facility and
Maryland-based private power generator Competitive Power
Ventures' proposed Woodbridge facility.
In response to a question about the minimum offer price
rule, Dorsa said a court case was ongoing on PSEG's complaint
against New Jersey's capacity subsidy. She could not say more
about the complaint as the court was hearing oral arguments on
the case at the time of the earnings call.
Separately, Dorsa said production from PSEG Power's natural
gas-fired, combined-cycle fleet increased by about 10 percent in
the second quarter.
She said 270 MW of new natural gas peaking capacity entered
service on June 1 at Carney in New Jersey and another 130 MW of
peaking capacity in New Haven, Connecticut was brought on line
for the summer.
In the second quarter, Dorsa said, the dual-fueled Hudson
and Mercer coal- and gas-fired plants in New Jersey ran mostly
on gas. But, she said, the units were burning coal in July as
gas prices increased.
Natural gas futures at the Henry Hub were trading at about
$3.20 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) on the New York
Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) on Tuesday, up almost 70 percent
from lows seen in April.
Dorsa said gas prices would need to improve by another $1.50
to $2 per mmBtu for coal to be competitive with the dispatch
economics of the company's combined-cycle gas plants.
She said about 70 percent to 75 percent of PSEG Power's
generation was hedged at an average price of $58 per megawatt
hour (MWh) for the rest of 2012, about 55 percent to 60 percent
was hedged at about $54 for 2013, and about 25 percent to 30
percent was hedged at about $54 for 2014.