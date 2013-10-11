(Removes duplicate word from the headline)
By Geert De Clercq
BRUSSELS Oct 11 The CEOs of 10 utilities
companies, which together own half of Europe's electricity
generating capacity, are calling for an end to subsidies for
wind and solar energy, which they say add too much power to a
market already struggling with overcapacity.
The CEOs in the so-called Magritte Group also call for a
Europe-wide capacity mechanism that would pay utilities for
keeping electric power generating capacity on standby and want
the EU to boost its carbon emissions scheme, whose low prices
have failed to boost low-carbon fuels like natural gas and
nuclear energy.
First gathered this spring in the Brussels museum of Belgian
surrealist artist Rene Magritte, the informal group has lobbied
the European Commission and national governments to change EU
energy policy, which they say has failed to achieve its triple
goal of lowering prices, reducing carbon emissions and securing
energy supply.
The group - which includes top utilities such as France's
GDF Suez, Germany's E.ON, Spain's Iberdrola
and Italy's Enel - has made an impact, as
several countries, including Spain, Germany and France, have
reviewed or are reviewing support schemes for renewable energy.
With an unprecedented joint press conference of 10 CEOs in
Brussels on Friday, the Magritte group hopes to put pressure on
EU policy makers ahead of an energy summit early next year, and
wants to press its case for considering wind and solar as a
mature industry that no longer requires subsidies.
"European energy policy has run into the wall," GDF Suez CEO
Gerard Mestrallet said.
With power demand falling due to the economic crisis and the
EU's energy efficiency drive, wholesale power prices have
dropped by about half since 2008, but retail prices for
consumers have remained near record levels.
The group said that in the past four years energy bills for
domestic consumers have risen 17 percent, while bills for
industrial users have gone up 21 percent.
Utilities say that in a European power market already
struggling with overcapacity, overly generous subsidies for
renewables led to a wave of investment in solar and wind, which
enjoys priority grid access at fixed, above-market prices and
which is making existing thermal capacity uneconomical to run.
"In sectors like steel, cars and refining, when there was
overcapacity, capacity was closed. But in the energy sector, we
have massively subsidised additional capacity in solar and wind,
which has led us to the absurd situation in which we find
ourselves today," Mestrallet said.
RISK OF BLACKOUTS
Critics say the traditional utilities industry has ignored
solar and wind for too long, with the result that these new
power sources are mainly owned by non-utility players: solar
panels by private citizens and wind turbines by smaller energy
companies, municipalities and citizens' cooperatives.
The power generation overcapacity has been aggravated by the
U.S. shale gas boom, which has led to a flood of cheap U.S. coal
to Europe as U.S. utilities switched to gas-fired plants.
That has forced European utilities to close 51 gigawatt of
modern gas-fired power plants - the equivalent of the combined
capacity of Belgium, the Czech Republic and Portugal.
The closing of these flexible gas plants is jeopardising
Europe's energy security, Mestrallet said, as these plants are
essential back-up for intermittent wind and solar.
Mestrallet said that while Europe can deal with long and
cold winters like in 2012-13, a two-week stretch of very cold
weather with temperatures below minus 10 Celsius could lead to
blackouts because of lack of standby capacity.
The group - which also includes Germany's RWE,
Italy's Eni, Spain's Gas Natural, Sweden's
Vattenfall, Czech CEZ and Dutch GasTerra -
calls on the EU to set up capacity remuneration systems that
would pay utilities for standby capacity.
Efforts towards an EU-wide capacity mechanism have had
little success so far but there has been a variety of national
efforts to build standby systems.
(Editing by David Cowell)