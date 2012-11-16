* Small cracks found and fixed in reactor vessel head
* SCANA says cracks pose no danger to public, plant safe
* Unit seen back in first or second week of December
Nov 16 South Carolina power company SCANA Corp
found and repaired some small cracks on the reactor
vessel at the 966-megawatt (MW) Summer nuclear power plant in
South Carolina, which shut in mid-October for planned refueling.
Fixing the cracks may have added about two weeks to the
outage, SCANA spokesman Eric Boomhower told Reuters on Friday.
He said the outage had originally been scheduled to last about
40 days.
Based on that schedule, the plant should exit the outage in
the first or second week of December.
"The plant is absolutely safe and poses no safety concern to
the public," Boomhower said, noting the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission (NRC), which regulates the nuclear power industry,
was fully aware of the work SCANA is doing.
Boomhower said the cracks were very small - basically
undetectable to the naked eye. He said the company used
ultrasonic testing and other electronic means to find the
cracks.
During the refueling outage, the company performed a planned
inspection of the reactor vessel head to find and, if needed,
fix minor defects before they become bigger problems, Stephen
Byrne, chief operating officer and president, Generation and
Transmission, at SCANA's South Carolina Electric & Gas Co
utility, said during the company's earnings call on Nov. 6.
The reactor vessel head contains 66 penetrations which are
mostly used to maneuver control rods in the reactor, Byrne said,
adding that the company found that wells for four of those
penetrations needed repairs.
Byrne said an extensive robotic inspection of the reactor
vessel showed there was no leakage from these areas as a result
of the condition of the wells.
Byrne said workers from Westinghouse, a nuclear engineering
firm that supplied the Summer reactor, were helping SCANA fix
the vessel. He said nuclear operators have successfully made
these repairs at other nuclear facilities.
Westinghouse is majority-owned by Japanese multinational
Toshiba Corp.
SCANA shut the Summer plant on Oct. 12 for a refueling
outage to replace a third of the fuel in the reactor following
an 18-month operating cycle.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: South Carolina
COUNTY: Fairfield
TOWN: Jenkinsville, about 25 miles (40 km) northwest of
Columbia, the state capital
OPERATOR: SCE&G
OWNERS: - SCE&G (66.67 percent)
- Santee Cooper (33.33 percent)
CAPACITY: 966 MW
UNIT: Westinghouse pressurized water reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
COST: $1.3 billion
TIMELINE:
1971 - SCE&G announces plans to build the plant
1984 - Unit begins commercial operation
2004 - NRC grants 20-year license extension for Unit 1
2008 - SCE&G and Santee Cooper file with NRC to build
two new Westinghouse AP1000 reactors at Summer site.
SCE&G says its 55 percent stake in the project would
cost about $4.5 billion. Santee Cooper will own the
other 45 percent
2008 - SCE&G signs an engineering, procurement and
construction contract with Westinghouse, which is
majority owned by Toshiba Corp, and Shaw
Group for the new reactors
2010-2012 - Santee Cooper looks for partners for its share of
the new reactors - Santee Cooper has signed letters
of intent with Ohio's American Municipal Power and
Mississippi's South Mississippi Electric Power
Association to buy stakes in the reactor
2012 - NRC issues construction and operating license for
new reactors
2017 - First new reactor to enter service
2018 - Second new reactor to enter service
2042 - Unit 1 license to expire