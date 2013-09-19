Sept 19 South Carolina utility regulators
approved a 2.87 percent power rate increase for Scana Corp's
South Carolina Electric and Gas utility to cover the
cost of financing new nuclear reactors under construction in the
state.
The increase, which is worth about $67.2 million, will take
effect for bills after Oct. 30, SCE&G said in a release late
Wednesday.
SCE&G applied for the increase in May under the state's 2007
Base Load Review Act, which allows utilities to file annual rate
adjustments to recover financing costs during the construction
of nuclear reactors.
Recovering financing costs during construction helps reduce
overall ratepayer costs and avoids shocking customers with a
giant bill increase when the reactors enter service.
SCE&G and Santee Cooper, a South Carolina-owned electric and
water utility, are building two 1,117-megawatt reactors at the
V.C. Summer nuclear power plant in the state.