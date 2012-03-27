* Tube wear unusual in new steam generators, NRC said
* Utility committed to restart San Onofre units
* State grid operator preparing for prolonged nuclear outage
HOUSTON, March 27 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission on Tuesday said it will not allow Southern California
Edison's San Onofre nuclear generator in California to restart
until the agency is sure that the company has addressed
premature degradation of tubes in the plant's steam generators.
Both reactors at the 2,150-megawatt plant near San Diego
have been shut since January due to the discovery of premature
wear on tubes inside giant steam generators made by Mitsubishi
Heavy Industries and installed in 2010 and 2011.
Accelerated wear, which thins the tube walls, in new steam
generators is unusual, NRC officials have said. A special NRC
inspection team has been at the site since March 19.
"San Onofre is now under the spotlight," said Shaun Burnie of
Friends of the Earth, a watchdog group that opposes nuclear
power and welcomed the NRC action.
A report from nuclear engineer Arne Gundersen, commissioned
by Friends of the Earth, showed that the safety issues raised at
San Onofre could lead to a larger radiation release if the units
were allowed to restart.
Gundersen said four "significant" design changes in the new
Mitsubishi steam generators may be to blame for the tube
degradation and must be fully examined.
Officials at Southern California Edison (SCE), a unit of
Edison International which owns 78 percent of the
station, said they are committed to working with the NRC.
So far, workers have plugged 193 tubes, or nearly 1 percent,
in unit 2 which shut in early January for refueling and
replacement of the reactor vessel head.
Eight tubes have failed a pressure testing process at unit
3, which was shut in late January after a tube leak released a
small amount of radioactive gas. The NRC said only one tube in
unit 2 underwent pressure testing.
Failure of the pressure test "is an indication that, for
certain design basis events, such as a main steam line break,
these steam generator tubes may not be able to maintain design
structural integrity," Elmo Collins, the NRC's regional
administrator, said in Tuesday's confirmatory action letter sent
to Peter Dietrich, SCE's chief nuclear officer.
The letter was included in the Tuesday's NRC statement.
The letter spells out specific action SCE must take to
"ensure that the cause of the tube wear in both steam generators
is understood and appropriately addressed."
SCE will be required to plug all tubes in each steam
generator when testing indicates wear in excess of industry
guidelines as well as plugging of tubes that might be experience
early wear due to their location.
The NRC said the utility has blamed the premature
degradation on vibration and tubes rubbing against adjacent
tubes and against support structures inside the steam
generators. SCE is still working to determine a cause.
The NRC wants SCE to determine the cause and to establish a
process to inspect both steam generators in between scheduled
refueling outages.
"Until we are satisfied that has been done, the plant will
not be permitted to restart," Collins said in the statement.
The NRC said additional inspections should "minimize the
progression of tube wear, and ensure that any tube wear does not
progress to the point where it compromises tube integrity."
SCE President Ron Litzinger said the company's priority has
always been safety of its employees and the public.
"The utility will only bring the units on line when we and
the NRC are satisfied that it is safe to do so," Litzinger said
in a release.
The California Independent System Operator said last week it
was taking steps to prepare the state grid for a prolonged
outage at San Onofre that may last into the summer when electric
power use climbs. [ID:nL1E8ELSYE
Sempra Energy's San Diego Gas & Electric unit owns
20 percent of the San Onofre station and the City of Riverside,
California, has less than a 2 percent stake.