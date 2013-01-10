Jan 10 A unit of California power company Sempra Energy completed construction of the 150-megawatt first phase of the Mesquite solar photovoltaic power plant in Arizona.

The 4,000-acre project is located in Arlington about 40 miles (64 km) west of Phoenix. The first phase can power about 56,000 homes.

Construction on the first phase began in June 2011 and employed more than 450 workers.

PG&E Corp will buy the power from Mesquite 1 under a 20-year contract.

If Sempra completes other phases at the plant, it could produce up to 700 MW.