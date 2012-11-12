(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Geoff Williams
NEW YORK Nov 12 After Superstorm Sandy, many
people are probably thinking that it would be nice to change
their electricity supplier. But can you really save money and
get better service that way?
The hypothesis behind alternate electric companies was that
competition would drive down prices. But there have been growing
pains since the late 1990s when the federal government set out
to deregulate electricity.
Currently, 13 states - mostly in New England and the
Midwest, as well as Washington, D.C. - allow alternative
providers to offer energy to homeowners. Six additional states,
including Michigan and Virginia, offer limited access to
deregulation, in which customers are placed on waiting lists
before being able to choose a competing electric utility.
Four states have had their restructuring laws repealed or
delayed, and California has mostly suspended deregulation
efforts, which stalled after large-scale blackouts in 2000 and
2001.
In 2011, 13.3 million U.S. households purchased 685 million
megawatt hours from a competing alternative electric company,
according to Compete Coalition, a trade association consisting
of electricity stakeholders, including suppliers. Four years
ago, in 2008, 8.7 million households were using an alternate
electric supplier. This is still a drop in the bucket at the
moment; 50 of the largest power companies still bring in 85
percent of $120 billion in revenue, according to the industry
intelligence firm, First Research.
In the deregulated states, homeowners are bombarded with
mailings and phone calls from aggressive salespeople eager to
convince residents that making the switch to a new electric
company will bring savings.
Receiving such calls can be a draining experience, according
to David Griffith, president of Texzon Utilities, an energy
broker in Red Oak, Texas, which works with residents and
businesses in deregulated states, in an effort to bring down
electric bills.
"People are getting hounded in states where there is
deregulation, and that usually leads to paralysis," said
Griffith. "The more calls people get, the less likely they are
to do anything about it - and that usually leads people to
paying more for their utilities."
So if you are in the position of possibly changing your
electric company, here are some things to mull over:
Myth 1: You are getting something different from a new
energy provider.
Truth: If you leave your utility for another electric
company, your power still comes over the lines and on the same
grid it always has. In many cases, the utility you have always
used will still send you the bill. You are simply paying for
electricity supplied by another company. So nobody should change
their electric company and think that with the next hurricane
they will have a different outcome with a new supplier.
Myth 2: The green energy suppliers are supplying your home
with alternatives like solar, wind or other renewable energies.
Truth: Technically, the green energy supplier you work with
is putting the energy you are paying for on the grid, and you
may or may not actually have that green energy coming into your
house, points out Atlanta-based utility consultant Joel Gilbert.
Your supplier has no control over exactly what electrons power
your computer, lights and clock radio.
But by paying for green energy, you are helping to create a
demand for green energy, so arguably, you are still making a
difference.
In some states including Texas, you can get very specific
with how green your electric utility is, such as finding a
company that delivers power specifically from wind, said
Gilbert.
Myth 3: Alternative is always much cheaper.
Truth: Griffith said his company is usually able to help
homeowners reduce electric bills by 5 to 15 percent. Gilbert is
less optimistic, saying that most consumers in reality will save
"about the equivalent of a latte a month."
"There's no question that if you work the problem, you can
save money," said Gilbert. "For me, I'd just wonder, 'Is this
worth me taking the time?' And when you make the decision to go
with an alternate supplier, it doesn't mean the phone calls
stop, it doesn't mean you get off a list."
Myth 4: It does not cost extra to switch energy suppliers.
Truth: When switching energy suppliers, you may be receiving
an introductory rate which will only last a few months, so you
need to consider how long your contract is. "One of the real
'gotchas' is, what happens at the end of three months? Can they
double your price and not tell you until you get your next bill?
That's been a problem for consumers in some states," said Bruce
Bullock, director of the Maguire Energy Institute at the Cox
School of Business at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.
This happened to Virginia Stuart, a 57-year-old public
relations director in Dallas, who is on her second electric
supplier in two years. She does not remember exactly what her
bill jumped to when her contract ended with her first alternate
supplier, but she said it was very high. She was able to find
another electric company that brought her bill down 23 percent.
But that contract ends at the beginning of 2013, and she will
have to go on the hunt again.
Bullock notes that for people looking for an alternate
electric company, most states with deregulation offer state-run
websites listing suppliers, with information about each.
Myth 5: If you have buyer's remorse, you can just switch
back to your main supplier.
Truth: You need to be aware that if you break a contract
early, you could be given a switching fee and then a return fee
if you go crawling back to your original electric utility.
Not that those disincentives will stop anyone from switching
if they are unhappy. "My loyalty is based solely upon the price
of the product and service received," said Stuart. "If either of
those variables change, I'll switch providers in a heartbeat."
(Follow us @ReutersMoney or here;
editing by Beth Pinsker Gladstone and Matthew Lewis)