Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
May 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
March 19 Alabama Power, a unit of Southern Co , said on Tuesday that it had about 98,200 homes and businesses without power following storms on Monday.
At the height of the outages, the company said it had more than 222,000 customers without power.
Most of the outages, about 50,000, are in the Birmingham area, Alabama Power said.
May 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, May 31 California lawmakers are making headway on legislation to allow state residents to sue financial institutions for fraud, rather than letting banks force customers to settle disputes in arbitration.