March 19 About 130,000 homes and businesses were still without power early Tuesday in Alabama and Georgia following severe thunderstorms on Monday.

Alabama Power, a unit of Southern Co, said on Tuesday that it had about 98,200 customers still without power, down from more than 222,000 overnight.

Most of the Alabama outages, about 50,000, are in the Birmingham area, Alabama Power said.

In Georgia, Southern's Georgia Power said it still had less than 30,000 customers without power.