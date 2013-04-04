BRIEF-Prime Financial secures 100% stake in Altezza Partners
* Prime secures 100 pct stake in Brisbane firm Altezza partners
April 4 An explosion was reported on Thursday afternoon at Georgia Power's 3,166 megawatt Plant Bowen coal-fired station in Bartow County, northwest of Atlanta, according to local media sources.
No serious injuries were immediately reported by local emergency personnel.
One utility regulator, who was briefed by the company, said the explosion occurred in a unit that was shut for maintenance, according to a report.
Company officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
* Prime secures 100 pct stake in Brisbane firm Altezza partners
SAN FRANCISCO, May 31 SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it was taking a significant minority stake in OSIsoft LLC, a privately held maker of industrial software used to manage plants and factories.