April 4 Southern Co's largest utility unit, Georgia Power, confirmed that an explosion occurred on Thursday afternoon at the 3,166-megawatt Plant Bowen coal-fired station in Bartow County, northwest of Atlanta.

The company said the explosion took place at Bowen Unit 2, which was being shut for maintenance work, according to a post on Twitter.

The company reported four minor injuries, with one person treated at a local hospital.

An investigation of the explosion was underway.

Plant Bowen is one of Southern Co's largest fossil-fueled power plants.

Earlier this year, Georgia Power told state regulators it wanted to shut a small oil-fired unit at Plant Bowen and to install two baghouses at Bowen Units 3 and 4, along with other pollution control equipment at all four Bowen units to comply with stricter federal air emission standards.