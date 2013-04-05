April 4 Southern Co's largest utility
unit, Georgia Power, said it had shut its 3,166-megawatt Plant
Bowen coal-fired station after an explosion Thursday afternoon.
The explosion took place at Bowen Unit 2, which was being
shut for unspecified maintenance work, according to a company
release.
Plant Bowen, located in Bartow County, northwest of Atlanta,
is one of Southern Co's largest fossil-fueled power plants with
four coal units.
The firm reported four minor injuries, with one person
treated at a local hospital.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
Earlier this year, Georgia Power told state regulators it
wanted to shut a small oil-fired unit at Plant Bowen and to
install two baghouses at Bowen Units 3 and 4, along with other
pollution control equipment at all four Bowen units to comply
with stricter federal air emission standards.
Georgia Power serves 2.4 million customers.