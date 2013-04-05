April 4 Southern Co's largest utility unit, Georgia Power, said it had shut its 3,166-megawatt Plant Bowen coal-fired station after an explosion Thursday afternoon.

The explosion took place at Bowen Unit 2, which was being shut for unspecified maintenance work, according to a company release.

Plant Bowen, located in Bartow County, northwest of Atlanta, is one of Southern Co's largest fossil-fueled power plants with four coal units.

The firm reported four minor injuries, with one person treated at a local hospital.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Earlier this year, Georgia Power told state regulators it wanted to shut a small oil-fired unit at Plant Bowen and to install two baghouses at Bowen Units 3 and 4, along with other pollution control equipment at all four Bowen units to comply with stricter federal air emission standards.

Georgia Power serves 2.4 million customers.