HOUSTON, May 3 Southern Co's largest utility unit, Georgia Power, has returned two coal-fired units to service at its 3,166-megawatt Plant Bowen station, the company said on Friday. All four units at the plant had been shut since an explosion at the site on April 4. In an update, Georgia Power said it restarted Bowen Units 3 and 4 on Wednesday 1. Units 1 and 2 remain shut. Georgia Power said the explosion at Unit 2, which occurred while the unit was being shut for maintenance, resulted in significant damage to Unit 2's generator, the Unit 1 and 2 control room and the plant's switchyard. Extent of the damage to Unit 1 is not yet known, the company said. Georgia Power said its internal investigation indicates the explosion resulted from a combustible mixture of hydrogen and air inside the generator, not equipment failure. "The explosion occurred as personnel were taking steps to prepare Unit 2 for work during a planned maintenance outage, which included a multi-step process to purge hydrogen from the generator," Georgia Power said. The accident will not impact the utility's ability to serve its 2.4 million customers. Plant Bowen, located in Bartow County, northwest of Atlanta, is one of Southern Co's largest fossil-fueled power plants with four coal units. Earlier this year, Georgia Power told state regulators it wanted to shut a small oil-fired unit at Plant Bowen and to install baghouses at Bowen Units 3 and 4, along with other pollution control equipment at all four Bowen units to comply with stricter federal air emission standards.