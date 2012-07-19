* Lower financing costs to benefit Southern nuclear, coal
projects
* Southern Power builds nation's largest biomass plant in
Texas
By Eileen O'Grady
NACOGDOCHES, TEXAS July 18 Southern Co
said on Wednesday it was willing to complete the first new U.S.
nuclear reactors being built in three decades without federal
loan support, as talks on an $8.3 billion loan guarantee drag
on.
Southern Chief Executive Officer Tom Fanning said talks with
the U.S. Energy Department were going slowly, and no resolution
was in sight after new requirements were added to a conditional
loan guarantee following the bankruptcy of solar panel maker
Solyndra, which had received $500 million in loan guarantees.
"I've got to be convinced that whatever terms and conditions
we enter into ultimately work to the benefit of our customers,"
Fanning told Reuters at the commissioning of a new biomass plant
in East Texas. "If they don't, we don't need the loan
guarantee."
Federal loan guarantees have been viewed as critical to
encourage a revival of the U.S. nuclear industry as utilities
seek to avoid a replay of ballooning costs that occurred when
the last reactors were built in the 1980s.
With only a few projects going forward, Southern's two new
$14 billion reactors at the Vogtle nuclear plant in Georgia will
test the industry's ability to bring new units online and on
budget.
Fanning also said lower-than-expected financing costs would
help offset any rise in construction costs at the power
company's two major construction projects -- Plant Vogtle and a
$2.8 billion advanced-coal plant in Mississippi.
Southern has financed about $3 billion of its share of the
new Vogtle units this year at costs well below the level
anticipated when the project was certified by Georgia utility
regulators, he said.
"We are way exceeding our ability to deliver the capital in
a cost-efficient manner than anybody thought, and that's for
both Vogtle and Kemper," Fanning said.
"Therefore, the operating costs that customers will pay for,
I'm convinced, will be less than what they thought it would be
when (regulators) approved it," he said.
MISSISSIPPI CHARGE
Fanning also said he hoped the Mississippi Supreme Court
would act quickly on an appeal by Southern's Mississippi Power
unit, which is seeking to charge its customers $55 million in
early financing costs related to the Kemper County project, a
582-megawatt, integrated gasification combined-cycle (IGCC) coal
plant under construction.
Late last month, the Mississippi Public Service Commission
denied a rate increase linked to Kemper until a separate legal
challenge to its certificate is settled.
In its appeal, Mississippi Power cited a state law that
would allow the utility to charge half its requested rate
increase if the state supreme court fails to act in 30 days of
the filing and the full amount of the increase if the court does
not act in six months, Fanning said.
"We are very hopeful that the Supreme Court will act and we
won't have to rely" on the state law, Fanning said.
He said the dispute has had no impact on the pace of work at
the Kemper project.
"We are going full bore to finish this plant by the
scheduled date," Fanning said. "There is no slowdown."
He said Southern Power's 100-MW biomass plant in Texas was
completed on time and within its roughly $500 million budget.
Electricity from the Nacogdoches facility is being sold to a
municipal utility in Austin, Texas, under a 20-year contract at
prices ranging from about 9 cents per kilowatt-hour rising to 13
cents.
Fanning said the biomass plant, which will burn
non-commercial wood products and wood waste from East Texas and
nearby Louisiana, was an example of the direction U.S. energy
policy needed to take to reduce dependence on foreign energy.