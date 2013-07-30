HOUSTON, July 30 Southern Co will take a $278 million charge for the second quarter as the price tag for its coal-gasification power plant in Kemper County, Mississippi, rises to nearly $5 billion, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Southern Co, which had also taken a charge in the first quarter due to cost overruns for the project, is scheduled to release second-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

Southern's Mississippi Power unit warned earlier this month that it expected construction costs to rise as workers try to complete the 582-megawatt integrated gasification combined-cycle (IGCC) plant by mid-2014.

The latest review revealed that another $450 million will be needed to build the basic IGCC plant, boosting its cost to $3.87 billion, the company said.

Kemper's total cost is now about $4.97 billion, including a federal grant, a $245 million lignite mine to supply the plant, a $114 million pipeline to carry carbon dioxide emissions and other costs, according to a monthly summary filed with Mississippi utility regulators.

Southern took a first-quarter charge of $333 million due to cost overruns of $540 million for the project.

Since then, Southern has replaced two executives at Mississippi Power under pressure from state regulators concerned about the disclosure of the rising cost to build the plant.

Mississippi Power is Southern's smallest utility unit with 185,000 customers, making the rising cost of the plant of concern to regulators and consumer groups.

Mississippi Power can only recover up to $3.8 billion of the Kemper costs through customer rates and the sale of securitized bonds. Customers began paying higher rates related to the plant in April.

At the time the plant was proposed, it was expected to cost about $2 billion.