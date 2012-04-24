* Southern's Mississippi unit building costly gasification
plant
* Original certificate vacated by state supreme court
* New certificate imposes "hard" cost cap of $2.88 billion
April 24 Mississippi utility regulators on
Tuesday re-issued a certificate vacated last month by the state
supreme court to keep construction of Southern Co's $2.88
billion coal-gasification power plant in Kemper County moving
forward.
Without comment, the Mississippi Public Service Commission
(PSC) voted 2-1 for the certificate so that Southern Co's
smallest utility, Mississippi Power, could build the
582-megawatt integrated gasification combined-cycle (IGCC) power
plant in Kemper County, according to a webcast of the meeting.
"We are pleased the process is moving forward," said
Mississippi Power spokesman Jeff Shepard in an email.
The Sierra Club challenged the Kemper IGCC project in court,
questioning its high cost and requested that the commission
reopen the case in light of the dramatic drop in natural gas
prices since the initial certificate was issued nearly two years
ago.
Sierra Club officials called the PSC action "yet another
bailout at the expense of the ratepayer."
Tuesday's revised PSC order was supported by PSC Chairman
Leonard Bentz and Commissioner Lynn Posey and opposed by
Commissioner Brandon Presley, who filed a dissenting opinion.
The two commissioners who voted for the project "refused
again to listen to the public or even consider the hard facts on
Kemper," said Louie Miller, state Sierra Club director, in a
statement.
The 133-page revised order keeps a soft cost cap of $2.4
billion on the Kemper project and a "hard cap" of $2.88 billion,
said commission counsel Shawn Shurden.
No cost can be recovered above $2.8 billion, "prudent or
not," Shurden told the commission.
That figure however does not include costs to build the
adjacent lignite mine or the pipeline to carry carbon dioxide
produced by the plant.
The commission said it was aware of changing gas prices and
did not need to reopen the record on Kemper because the
commission has an independent monitor overseeing construction.
"By this order, we make explicit what was implicit in our
previous orders: the Kemper County IGCC Project, given its low,
stable fuel prices, its overall economics, and its significant
contribution to preserving a reasonable level of fuel diversity
for (Mississippi Power's) generation portfolio satisfies the
commission's preference for a long-term baseload resource that
will provide reliable service to (the utility's) customers for
the next 40 years," the order states.
In a 9-0 ruling, the Mississippi Supreme Court vacated the
Kemper certificate issued by the PSC in mid-2010 saying the
commission failed to show evidence that the plant would benefit
the utility's customers as required by state law. The court sent
the case back to the PSC which issued a "temporary" certificate
March 30.
The commission's lone dissenter, Presley said reopening the
case to consider gas prices, cost overruns, environmental risk,
the gasification technology and other topics would have been
appropriate given the Supreme Court's action.
"Many of these issues cannot be addressed by the
commission's independent monitoring processes alone," Presley
wrote. "Supplementing the record with additional testimony and
evidence is consistent with the court's order and is an
appropriate response to the court's reversal and remand."
According to state filings, Mississippi Power has so far
spent more than $1 billion on the Kemper County IGCC plant and
another $109 million on the related lignite mine. Kemper is
expected to begin producing power in 2014.
Mississippi Power has less than 200,000 customers and the
rate impact of the Kemper plant on customer bills has not been
disclosed.
Mississippi Power's parent, Atlanta-based Southern Co, has
4.4 million customers in four states. Southern is scheduled to
release its first-quarter earnings on Wednesday.
IGCC technology heats coal to convert it into a synthesis
gas that is processed to remove numerous pollutants before being
sent to a traditional combined-cycle power plant to produce
electricity.
Kemper was designed to showcase a gasification technology
developed by another Southern Co subsidiary to burn Mississippi
lignite and had support from state economic development groups
and then-Governor Haley Barbour.