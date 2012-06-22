* Rate hike to have reduced interest costs over time
* Kemper project cost now 15 percent over initial budget
* Only two U.S. utilities building IGCC plants; others
scrapped
By Eileen O'Grady
June 22 Mississippi utility regulators on Friday
denied a $55 million rate increase request linked to financing
costs for Southern Co's $2.88 billion coal-gasification
power plant under construction in Kemper County, Mississippi.
In a move that drew applause from dozens of citizens
attending the hearing, the Mississippi Public Service Commission
(PSC) voted to deny any rate increase related to the Kemper
County plant, a 582-megawatt integrated gasification
combined-cycle (IGCC) project, until a legal challenge from the
Sierra Club is settled, according to a webcast of the commission
meeting.
"I believe it to be prudent for this commission to deny any
means of cost recovery from ratepayers until the Mississippi
Supreme Court makes their ruling," said Leonard Bentz,
commission chairman, whose motion to deny the increase was
supported by the PSC's two other members.
Under the state's Base Load Act, Southern's smallest
utility, Mississippi Power Co, sought a 13-percent rate increase
to begin recovering financing costs for the Kemper County IGCC
plant, which is under construction and not expected to produce
power until 2014.
"We are extremely disappointed in the action taken today"
by the commission, Mississippi Power said in a statement. "By
enacting the provisions of the Base Load Act, customers would
have saved several hundreds of millions in interest over the
life of the plant."
Only two U.S. utilities, Southern and Duke Energy,
are pursuing expensive IGCC plants. Dozens of other companies
have scrapped similar projects after the technology was unable
to gain traction due to high capital costs, carbon legislation
delay and rising supplies of affordable natural gas.
Earlier this month, Southern disclosed that the Kemper
facility is running about $366 million, or 15 percent, above the
company's original $2.4 billion estimate.
The commission imposed a "hard price cap" of $2.88 billion
on the Kemper project when it voted, by a 2-1 vote, to approve a
certificate in mid-2010.
In Friday's hearing commissioner Brandon Presley asked
Mississippi Power vice president Tommy Anderson if he was still
"confident" the utility could build Kemper for $2.44 billion as
he testified before the commission in the earlier case.
Anderson said the company now "expects" to build the plant
for $2.76 billion and he is "confident" the plant can be built
under the $2.88 billion cap.
Under questioning from Presley, Anderson also said the
utility could not guarantee that the IGCC technology developed
by a Southern Co affiliate and KBR Inc, known as TRIG,
would work at Kemper. He said he was "not in a position" to say
whether Southern plans to share any potential future revenue
from technology licenses with Mississippi rate payers.
Southern licensed its gasification technology to a Chinese
utility in 2009.
The utility said construction would continue at the Kemper
site while officials review the commission action.
Bentz said he continues to believe the Kemper County plant
is needed to diversify Mississippi Power's fuel mix.
"We don't know what the cost of natural gas will be
tomorrow, next year or in 40 years," Bentz said in a release.
"Likewise, we do not know what coal will cost in 40 years. The
crucial thing is that we do know what Mississippi lignite will
cost for the next 40 years."
A dozen citizens at the hearing criticized the project and
the proposed rate increase while a number of representatives of
business and economic development groups spoke in support of
Kemper.
"The commission finally acted in the best interests of
Mississippi Power ratepayers," said Louie Miller, director of
the Mississippi Sierra Club in a release.
The Sierra Club successfully challenged the commission's
2010 approval of Kemper and has appealed the commission's move
to re-issue Kemper's certificate in April. It
opposes the Kemper plant because of its high cost and the rate
impact on a small customer base.
Southern's stock rose 9 cents Friday to $46.55 per share on
the New York Stock Exchange after reaching a one-year high of
$48.44 a share earlier this week.