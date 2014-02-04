Feb 4 Texas Eastern Transmission LP, a unit of
Spectra Energy Partners LP, filed with U.S. federal
energy regulators to build a pipeline extension that would allow
it to move natural gas from Ohio to the Gulf Coast.
In the past, most gas flowed from the Gulf Coast and the
U.S. and Canadian West to the heavily populated U.S. Midwest and
Northeast.
But with record gas production in shale plays like the
Marcellus in Pennsylvania and Utica in Ohio, pipeline companies
like Texas Eastern are now looking to reverse the direction of
some of their pipelines to move gas out of the Midwest and
Northeast to meet growing industrial on the Gulf Coast.
Texas Eastern proposed in its filing last week with the U.S.
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to spend about $468
million to build 76 miles (122 km) of 30-inch (76-cm) pipeline
from the Kensington processing plant in Columbiana County, Ohio
to interconnect with Texas Eastern's existing hub in Monroe
County, Ohio.
The project would turn a large segment of the Texas Eastern
system into a bidirectional pipeline, the company said.
The so-called Ohio Pipeline Energy Network Project would be
capable of transporting 550,000 dekatherms of gas per day from
Ohio to the Gulf Coast, the company said in the filing.
Texas Eastern requested FERC grant permission to build the
pipeline by Dec. 5 to give the company time to put the proposed
facilities in place by Nov. 1, 2015.
Texas Eastern is a 9,200-mile pipeline system from Texas and
the Gulf Coast to the Northeast. It has a capacity of 7.3
billion cubic feet per day and about 75 bcf of natural gas
storage, according to the Spectra Energy website.
Spectra Energy Partners is a master limited partnership
formed by Houston-based oil and gas pipeline company Spectra
Energy Corp to own and operate natural gas and liquids
transportation and storage assets.