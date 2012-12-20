Dec 20 A series of storms knocked out power for
114,000 customers in the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast, power
companies said Thursday.
The storms have also caused tornadoes in the Mobile, Alabama
area, according to weather forecaster AccuWeather.com.
The following is a list of some of the regions affected by
the storms.
Power Company Holding Company State Out Now
Entergy - Arkansas Entergy AR 29,000
Entergy - Louisiana Entergy LA 22,000
Entergy - Mississippi Entergy MI 16,000
Entergy - Texas Entergy TX 19,000
CenterPoint CenterPoint TX 28,000
Total Out 114,000