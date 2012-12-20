Dec 20 Utility crews were able to restore power to more than
200,000 homes and businesses that lost power on Thursday from the first major
winter storm to hit the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast, power companies said.
Outages fell to about 133,000 customers in the hardest-hit states on
Thursday afternoon, down from nearly 400,000 customers earlier in the day.
Utilities in Iowa, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Kansas and Missouri were
restoring power Thursday afternoon while the storms continued to batter parts of
Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.
The storm also caused tornadoes in the Mobile, Alabama area, according to
weather forecaster AccuWeather.com.
The following is a list of some of the regions affected by the storms.
Power Company Holding Company State Out Now Out at
Peak
MidAmerican Berkshire Hathaway IA 35,411 43,300
Omaha Public Power District OPPD NE 24,686 40,200
AEP - SWEPCO AEP AR, LA, TX 23,000 57,400
Entergy - Arkansas Entergy AR 30,466 37,100
Oncor Energy Future TX 20,053 39,700
Holdings
Total Out 133,616 390,900