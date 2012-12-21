Dec 21 More than 120,000 homes and businesses were without power Friday morning after a series of snow and rain storms battered the Eastern half of the United States over the past few days, power companies said. The hardest hit states this morning were New Jersey, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan, but outages remained in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas from storms on Thursday. The following is a list of some of the regions affected by the storms. Power Company Holding State Out Now Peak Out Company FirstEnergy - New Jersey FirstEnergy NJ 26,500 26,500 Commonwealth Edison Exelon IL 12,900 12,900 AEP - Indiana Michigan AEP IN, MI 12,600 12,600 Ameren - Illinois Ameren IL 11,600 11,600 AEP - SWEPCO AEP AR, LA, TX 8,700 57,400 Duke - Indiana Duke IN 8,700 8,700 AEP - Appalachian AEP WV, VA 5,600 5,600 Ameren - Missouri Ameren MO 4,400 4,400 FirstEnergy - Pennsylvania FirstEnergy PA 4,400 4,400 AEP - Ohio AEP OH 3,800 3,800 FirstEnergy - West Virginia FirstEnergy WV, VA 3,600 3,600 Connecticut Light & Power Northeast CT 3,600 3,600 Utilities Con Edison Con Edison NY 3,500 3,500 Duke - Carolinas Duke NC, SC 2,600 2,600 Duke - Ohio & Kentucky Duke OH, KY 2,200 2,200 Public Service New Northeast NH 1,700 1,700 Hampshire Utilities Georgia Power Southern GA 1,600 1,600 Baltimore Gas & Electric Exelon MD 1,300 1,300 AEP - Kentucky AEP KY 1,100 1,100 Total Out 120,400