Jan 30 Almost 60,000 homes and businesses were without power in
the Eastern United States Wednesday afternoon as a long line of thunderstorms
crossed the nation, power companies said.
The thunderstorms were moving from west to east and stretched from Louisiana
to New York. The National Weather Service issued tornado watches across the
Southeast.
The following is a list of some of the hardest hit utilities.
Power Company Holding Company State Out Now Peak Out
Duke - Carolinas Duke NC, SC 12,800 12,800
Southern - Alabama Southern AL 11,600 11,600
Southern - Georgia Southern GA 10,500 10,500
FirstEnergy - Pennsylvania FirstEnergy PA 7,300 7,300
NYSEG Iberdrola NY 3,800 3,800
Entergy - Arkansas Entergy AR 2,800 7,900
FirstEnergy - WV FirstEnergy WV 2,300 5,000
AEP - Appalachian AEP VA, WV, TN 2,200 5,200
Entergy - Louisiana Entergy LA 1,900 5,800
National Grid - NY National Grid NY 1,700 1,700
Ameren - Illinois Ameren IL 1,100 1,200
Total Out 58,000 72,800