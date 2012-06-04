(Adds survey findings on demand, biggest concerns)

By Eileen O'Grady

HOUSTON, June 4 U.S. power industry executives see a rapid decline in the role for coal-fired power plants in coming years as the changing economics for natural gas make the cleaner and abundant fuel an affordable and attractive alternative, according to a survey from Black & Veatch's management consulting division released on Monday.

Only 58 percent of the executives and managers surveyed by Black & Veatch said coal has a future in power generation, down from 81 percent surveyed a year ago who said coal had a future when "fiscal realities were fully considered."

Fifteen percent of the respondents said coal is rapidly fading in importance as a power generation fuel and 17 percent said its role will be limited to overseas markets.

The slide in industry support for coal was dramatic, said John Chevrette, president of Black & Veatch's management consulting division.

Black & Veatch is a worldwide engineering, construction, consulting and management company based in Overland Park, Kansas.

"People are really beginning to fundamentally rethink their resource portfolio and what role coal will play," Chevrette told Reuters.

While some utility managers have questioned coal as a fuel of choice for some time due to growing environmental concerns, "they were reluctant to be particularly bearish because the economics of coal were so compelling," he said.

But abundant supplies of natural gas at the lowest prices in a decade, coupled with a slowdown in technology that promised cleaner-burning coal plants, has dampened remaining support for coal, "at least for now," Chevrette said.

Black & Veatch`s sixth annual Strategic Directions in the U.S. Electric Utility Industry Report said a variety of factors - from electric vehicles to renewable energy growth to water supply issues - are beginning to change how the industry operates.

"Utilities are evolving in a manner that will redefine core functions such as power production, distribution and customer service," Chevrette said. "Driven by new technology and regulatory shifts, we are seeing the impact across all aspects of the electric industry."

Aging infrastructure moved to the top of the industry's list of concerns, followed by reliability and environmental issues.

Uncertainty about the timing and complexity of proposed carbon legislation continues lead the industry's environmental worry list.

While executives may say current carbon regulation schedules are likely unrealistic, Chevrette said they also recognize that "the stakes are so large when you are thinking of spending a billion dollars-plus on a new coal plant, for example, (they) can't take the chance. It essentially paralyzes the planning process," Chevrette said.

Lackluster growth in demand for electricity is another challenge facing the industry, according to the Black & Veatch survey.

More than 90 percent of the executives said demand for power is either "recovering slowly" at less than historical rates (nearly 42 percent); "flat" (nearly 40 percent); or "declining" (9 percent).

Less than 10 percent said load growth was returning to historical levels or had surpassed historical growth.

Slower growth in power demand going forward presents numerous industry challenges for long-term investment, Chevrette said, such as deciding whether to add capacity from solar and wind resources or to invest in new grid technology and how to raise consumer rates to fund new investment.

"In an environment where we need to invest so much, where we also have to invest in the context of such a complex set of regulatory requirements and environmental concerns, and at the same time (the industry is) going to be increasingly challenged to sell less of what we sell," said Chevrette. "At some point, we are going to have to start charging a lot more or something about the business model has to change."

More than two-thirds of those surveyed by Black & Veatch said average customer rates increased over the last year and virtually all the respondents said compliance with regulatory rules and environmental changes will raise rates even more. (Reporting By Eileen O'Grady in Houston; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Tim Dobbyn)