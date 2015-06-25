By Christoph Steitz
| FRANKFURT, June 25
FRANKFURT, June 25 German utility RWE
is merging its units overseeing strategy and innovation, one of
its executives said, highlighting the growing need for rapid
technological progress in an industry considered ponderous and
slow.
"The energy sector has not been an industry that was
considered innovative in the past," Thomas Birr, head of
strategy at RWE, told Reuters in an interview.
"That is changing," Birr said.
Historically, utilities have lagged behind sectors such as
chemicals, pharma and consumer goods when it came to R&D
spending and the speed at which innovation takes place, mainly
because they were able to rely on regulated businesses for most
of their history.
Utilities in Europe are scrambling to adjust to a massive
shift in the sector, where large fossil-fuel based plants are
increasingly being replaced by renewable energy, raising the
need for storage technologies, demand management and smaller,
more intelligent energy grids.
"We want to send a signal that innovation is at the core of
our future strategy. It is not an exotic and marginal
playground, but a driver of our strategy," Birr said, commenting
on the merger of the units, which will become effective next
month.
One way RWE invests in innovative technologies is through
the 115 million euro ($129 million) Innogy Renewables Technology
Fund I, in which it holds a 78 percent stake, with the rest
owned by Bankhaus Lampe-owned CEE Holding.
Birr said that the energy industry had to prepare for
technology disruptions that have transformed other industries by
radically challenging existing business models.
When it comes to investing in start-ups and innovative
companies, Birr said it was more about choice than money.
"At the moment we're not facing the issue of a lack of
funding when it comes to innovation," he said. "We're rather
confronted with the question of which horse to back, which
technology to expand," he said.
($1 = 0.8917 euros)