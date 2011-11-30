* Project to cost $3.5 billion, create 16,000 jobs
* Tenaska has received $2.6 billion federal loan guarantee
* Residential bills to rise about 2 percent
By Scott Disavino
NEW YORK, Nov 30 In a close vote, the Illinois
Senate on Tuesday voted to approve privately held U.S. power
generator Tenaska Energy's proposed $3.5 billion coal to gas
fired power plant, a Tenaska spokesman said Wednesday.
This week's vote moves the project, which was first
proposed about a decade ago, a step closer to construction. It
is one of the few coal plants still under development that has
not been derailed by opponents to the fuel.
The next step for the project is for the bill to go to the
State House and, if it passes, to the governor to be signed
into law, said David Lundy, a spokesman for the project.
Taylorville has been through this before. The plant has
been included in a few bills that have passed either the State
House or Senate since 2007 but not both houses at the same
time.
But this time may be different because the 602-megawatt
Taylorville project was part of a bill that included incentives
for renewable power, distributed generation and energy
efficiency projects. One megawatt powers about 1,000 homes.
Moreover, environmental regulations proposed by the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) could shut about half of
the nearly 16,000 megawatts of coal-fired power capacity in
Illinois over the next few years, according to a study by Wood
Mackenzie, Lundy said.
That means the state will need new power sources,
especially baseload sources like Taylorville, Lundy said.
More than a third of Illinois' more than 43,000 MW of
generating capacity comes from coal, but the coal plants, like
nuclear units, are baseload units in that they run around the
clock.
Lundy said if the House approves the bill in its spring
session and the governor signs it, the project could come on
line by early 2017. He said it would take about four years to
build the plant.
A study by the University of Illinois determined a clean
coal project like Taylorville could create about 16,000 direct
and indirect jobs, which is a big reason for the politicians to
support the project during the current weak economic time,
Lundy said.
WHO PAYS?
The downside is that someone has to pay for it.
Illinois is a deregulated state. Its electric market is
competitive. That means if a company wants to build a power
plant in the state, the burden is on the company - not the
ratepayers.
Taylorville, however, is a very expensive project and like
other developers of big projects, Tenaska, of Omaha, Nebraska,
is not interested in building it without a long-term power
purchase agreement. That is why the project is before the
legislature.
Under the bill the Senate passed the ratepayers, such as
homes and businesses, would pay for the Taylorville project
over the next 30 years. The rate increases are capped for
residential customers and partially capped for commercial and
industrial customers, Lundy said.
Residential customers will see about a 2 percent increase
in their electric bill or about $1.67 per month. Commercial and
industrial customers meanwhile will see their bills rise by
about 3 or 4 percent, Lundy said.
Lundy called Taylorville a hybrid integrated gasification
combined cycle (IGCC) plant that will convert coal into gas and
then burn the gas in a combined-cycle power plant to generate
electricity. He said the plant will also be able to burn
natural gas from a pipeline to produce electricity.
The plant will capture at least half of the carbon dioxide
(CO2) it produces under the state bill and will have to capture
65 percent of the CO2 produced under a federal investment tax
credit the plant has received, Lundy said.
In addition to the federal investment tax credit previously
reported to be worth over $400 million, the project has
received a $2.6 billion federal loan guarantee. To qualify for
the investment tax credit, Lundy said the project needs a final
air permit by April 2012.
Those opposed to the project include U.S. power company
Exelon , which operates the state's biggest electric
company, some large industrial companies and the Sierra Club,
an environmental group opposed to all coal projects.
Lundy said Exelon opposes the project because it will
compete with Exelon's power plants in the PJM capacity market,
among other things. PJM is a grid operator that runs the
nation's biggest power market, covering parts of 13 states and
the District of Columbia, including Illinois.