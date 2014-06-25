By Eileen O'Grady
| HOUSTON, June 25
HOUSTON, June 25 Texas electric regulators are
not aware of any investigation of trading activity in the
state's $30 billion wholesale market by the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission, an agency spokesman said on
Wednesday.
Trade publication Energy Risk, citing unnamed sources, said
the CFTC has been looking into bidding activity by GDF Suez'
North American energy unit in the Electric Reliability
Council of Texas, the agency which oversees the state's
real-time power market.
"I'm not aware that anyone from that agency has contacted
anyone from this agency," said Terry Hadley, spokesman for the
Texas Public Utility Commission.
GDF Suez Energy North America, based in Houston, is being
sued by Raiden Commodities LP and Aspire Commodities LP. The
firms allege GDF Suez manipulated the Texas power market,
costing one firm more than $20 million.
GDF Suez is seeking dismissal of the lawsuit.
The claim of market manipulation comes as the grid agency
and regulators debate the need for power market reform in Texas,
where electric demand is growing faster than supply.
About the time the lawsuit against GDF Suez was filed in
federal court in Houston in late April, Raiden Commodities also
filed a petition with the PUC to eliminate a rule that exempts
small generating companies from certain market-power rules.
The so-called small-fish rule says companies that control
less than 5 percent of the generating capacity in ERCOT lack the
ability to control prices on a sustained basis.
The "small-fish exemption" covers GDF Suez which owns six
power plants in ERCOT with total capacity of about 4,100
megawatts.
Raiden's petition did not mention GDF Suez or any generator
by name.
Last Friday, the PUC rejected the petition, with little
discussion.
PUC Chairman Donna Nelson said companies that try to bid
generation into the real-time market at a high price represent a
"short-term issue that the market handles well."
"A small fish takes a risk; sometimes it works out and
sometimes it does not," added commissioner Brandy Marty.
A GDF Suez Energy North America spokeswoman said the company
does not comment on potential government investigations or
pending litigation. "All of our actions have been fully
transparent and compliant with applicable regulations," said
Julie Vitek by email.
The plaintiffs accused GDF Suez of withholding electric
generation during times of tight supply to drive prices in the
ERCOT real-time market higher, then potentially profiting from
"artificially" high prices on commodities markets such as the
IntercontinentalExchange (ICE).
The CFTC, which regulates commodity markets like ICE,
declined to comment.
In recent years, the CFTC and the Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission have sought large fines from Barclays PLC,
JPMorgan Chase & Co, BP PLC and traders for
allegedly manipulating power or natural gas markets.
The case is Aspire Commodities LP, Raiden Commodities LP v
GDF Suez Energy North America Inc, et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of Texas, No. 4:14-CV-01111
(Additional reporting Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by
Mohammad Zargham)