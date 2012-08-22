HOUSTON Aug 22 Any replacement for the EPA's
cross-state air quality rule will likely have much less impact
on Texas than the rule thrown out this week by a federal court,
industry sources said.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit
overturned a rule aimed at limiting sulfur dioxide and nitrogen
oxide emissions from coal-fired power plants in 28 states that
affect neighboring states, saying in its 2-1 decision that the
Environmental Protection Agency had exceeded its authority.
The court's action against the EPA's Cross-State Air
Pollution Rule (CSAPR) was welcomed in Texas, which was joined
by more than a dozen other states in challenging the provision.
Texas "still could be included in the eventual replacement
rule, but it would certainly have nowhere near the
(emission)reduction that CSAPR called for," said Brett
Blankenship, a senior analyst for North American power research
at Wood Mackenzie.
The majority court opinion said the EPA rule exceeded the
agency's statutory authority which only requires upwind states
to reduce "significant contributions" to a downwind
state's pollution levels.
Under the EPA's complex calculation, Texas exceeded one
emission threshold measurement at a single air-quality
monitoring station in Illinois, but the CSAPR rule called for
emission reductions by Texas and other states to exceed their
contributions to neighboring states' pollution.
"EPA has used the good neighbor provision to impose massive
emissions reduction requirements on upwind states without regard
to the limits imposed by the statutory text," the court said.
"Texas would only have to reduce emissions by the amount
they were contributing, not the massive amount that CSAPR called
for initially," Blankenship said.
Implementation of a replacement rule could take until 2016,
he said, based on the time needed by EPA to develop a new rule
and time for states to respond.
UBS analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith said in a note to clients
that he did not expect Texas "to be materially included in
future rule revisions.
"The court ruled that EPA may require a state to reduce
emissions only by the amount necessary for a downwind state to
attain compliance."
A spokeswoman for the Texas attorney general's office said
the state will have to "wait and see" what the EPA does with its
next rule.
Retirement of coal-fired power plants will continue to be
driven by the EPA's Mercury Air Toxics Standard (MATS) and
economic factors such as cheaper natural gas, Blankenship said.
MATS will reduce overall emissions but will not address the
pollution that crosses state lines, "so there will be a need for
a CSAPR rule," Blankenship said.
Without CSAPR, Texas will be better able to meet growing
electric demand, the state grid operator said.
CSAPR "had potentially far-reaching reliability impacts for
a grid in which electric use is growing far more rapidly than
new generation resources are being built to serve that need,"
said H.B. "Trip" Doggett, chief executive of the Electric
Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which oversees power
delivery for 85 percent of the state.
Until the last-minute stay before the rule was to go into
effect Jan. 1, Luminant said it would suspend operation of two
coal-fired units totaling 1,100 megawatts in North Texas, a
reduction that ERCOT said would cut power resources in the
summer when every megawatt is needed to avoid power outages.
Dallas-based Luminant, the state's largest power producer,
said it spent $142 million last year to comply with
environmental regulation and will spend $300 million this year.
Luminant and ERCOT said they plan to work with state
agencies and the EPA going forward.
"As the EPA revisits these cross-state air quality rules,
ERCOT hopes to serve as a resource to help ensure that the
long-term solution considers the electric reliability issues,"
Doggett said.
Companies that operate coal-fired plants in Texas include
Luminant, a unit of privately held Energy Future Holdings
; NRG Energy Inc ; Xcel Energy
and American Electric Power Co.