HOUSTON May 1 The Texas electric grid operator
said on Tuesday that a few more idled power plants will return
to service this summer to help keep the lights on and air
conditioners running.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is taking
a number of steps to prepare residents and businesses for a hot
summer that will strain power supplies.
Texans consumed a record amount of electricity last summer
during a protracted heat wave and drought, forcing ERCOT to
declare emergencies on a half dozen days in August to avoid
rolling power outages.
Changes to the power market design that will raise power
prices during times of scarcity have coaxed an additional 430
megawatts out of so-called "mothballed" status compared to last
year, ERCOT said in a release.
ERCOT now says about 2,000 MW of mothballed generation are
expected to be online this summer. Mothballed plants are mostly
older natural gas-fired units that have been taken offline in
the past because they were uneconomic to run.
The grid agency expects to have 73,853 MW of generation
available when power demand peaks this summer, up 500 MW from
its March 1 estimate.
In Tuesday's preliminary report ahead of the summer, ERCOT
kept its peak demand projection at 67,492 MW, nearly 1,300 MW
above what would be expected in a "normal" weather scenario, but
887 MW below the 2011 record peak of 68,379 MW.
ERCOT has warned that rolling outages could occur more
frequently over the next few summers as an electric surplus
shrinks dramatically as plants retire due to stricter
environmental rules and new-plant construction is hampered by
low wholesale prices and a lack of available financing.