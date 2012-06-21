(Refiles to drop extraneous word, no change to meaning)
* Peak power use could top 66,000 MW on Monday
* Several days of triple-digit temperatures likely
HOUSTON, June 21 As a heat wave dissipates in
the U.S. Northeast, the Texas electric grid is projecting record
June demand next week as temperatures are forecast to climb to
the upper 90s and low 100s Fahrenheit (37 Celsius) across the
state.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said
peak-hour power consumption could exceed 66,000 megawatts
Monday afternoon, surpassing the monthly records for June of
last year and straining the state's electric resources.
Demand could remain at near-record levels through mid-week,
depending on whether a storm brewing in the Gulf of Mexico
develops over the weekend.
"With temperatures expected to hit triple digits several
days next week, ERCOT is looking closely at anticipated load and
available electric generation," said spokeswoman Robbie Searcy.
ERCOT said it expects to have adequate generation and
surplus available to serve the state without imposing emergency
programs that could lead to curtailment of power to certain
industrial customers or broader rolling outages.
"This takes into account current outages and the possibility
of losing additional resources in the first heat wave of
summer," Searcy said.
ERCOT, which oversees the grid for most of the state, has
warned that rolling outages could occur this summer given the
state's limited amount of surplus generation.
An extended heat wave and drought last summer forced ERCOT
to declare emergencies on six days and curtail power to
interruptible customers on two days in August to avoid
widespread rolling outages.
The state's shrinking reserve margin has led regulators to
implement a number of wholesale market changes to encourage
construction of new power plants.
Several idled power plants have been returned to service to
bolster the summer supply this year after a new coal-fired plant
expected to be operational was delayed.
In May, Texas set a monthly power demand record of 59,037
megawatts, surpassing the previous high set in May 2011 by 2.9
percent, according to initial ERCOT data.
In 2011, power use in ERCOT rose 5 percent from 2010 as the
state experienced extremely cold weather in February, which
forced ERCOT to implement rolling outages, and the hottest
summer on record.
ERCOT's all-time peak of 68,379 MW was set Aug. 3, 2011.
