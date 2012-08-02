(Corrects date of record in lead of Wednesday story.)
HOUSTON Aug 1 Texas' hourly power demand surged
to the highest level seen in July on Tuesday as 100-degree-plus
temperatures covered much of the state.
Power demand reached 65,970 megawatts (MW) between 4 p.m.
and 5 p.m. CDT (2100-2200 GMT) on Tuesday, according to
preliminary grid data. The previous July hourly record was
65,432 MW set last year during an extended heat wave and
drought.
August power demand also started off high. Power demand
reached 66,489 MW on Wednesday afternoon, according to grid
data.
The temperature in Dallas hit 107 degrees Fahrenheit (41
Celsius) on Wednesday, breaking the city's record high for the
second day in a row, while Wednesday's high in Houston of 102
degrees also set a new record.
Peak demand is forecast to remain high Thursday, according
to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the
primary grid agency for the state.
ERCOT and power companies across the state urged residents
to limit afternoon power use. The grid agency issued an advisory
to generators as afternoon power supplies tightened, but no
other action was taken.
Real-time power prices rose to the low $100 level per
megawatt-hour from about $30 earlier in the day, well below the
market cap of $4,500 which went into effect Wednesday.
So far this year, Texas has exceeded monthly power-use
records in May, June and July. Last year, ERCOT set seven
monthly peak-power records as extreme cold in February and an
extended heat wave hit the state.
The state's all-time peak use was 68,379 MW in xAugust 2011.
The grid agency has projected that power use will peak at
67,492 MW this summer, about 1,300 MW above what would be
expected in a normal weather scenario.
One megawatt is enough to serve about 200 Texas homes during
hot weather when air conditioners run for extended periods.
ERCOT has warned that rolling outages could occur this
summer given the state's limited amount of surplus generation.
The biggest transmission and generation companies in ERCOT
include Luminant and Oncor, units of privately held Energy
Future Holdings, CenterPoint Energy, American Electric
Power, PNM Resources, NRG Energy, Exelon
, NextEra Energy and Calpine.
(Reporting by Eileen O'Grady; Editing by Himani Sarkar)