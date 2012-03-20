March 20 Strong thunderstorms knocked out power
to more than 77,000 homes and businesses in Texas on Tuesday,
with most outages occurring around Houston, according to the
state's power companies.
The U.S. National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch
for the Houston area on Tuesday.
AccuWeather.com said the Houston area would experience
strong thunderstorms through Tuesday evening with more storms
possible on Wednesday. A line of storms run from Iowa to the
Texas Gulf Coast.
CenterPoint, which provides power to much of the
Houston area reported about 45,000 customers without power
Tuesday morning.
San Antonio's CPS Energy, which serves more than 717,000,
electric customers, said it had about 14,000 customers with no
power.
The following lists the biggest Texas power companies and
their current outages.
Company Outages
CenterPoint 44,900
CPS Energy 14,000
Oncor 10,700
Entergy Texas 4,300
AEP Texas 2,600
AEP Swepco 600
Total 77,100