HOUSTON Feb 14 Texas Public Utility
Commissioner Rolando Pablos said Thursday he will leave the
agency March 1, leaving just two commissioners to continue
working to find ways to entice new electricity generation to the
state to avoid the rising prospect of rolling outages.
In a statement, Pablos said his objective had been to
strengthen the state economy "through the application of fair,
transparent, and predictable regulation" in the electricity and
telecommunication areas.
The PUC is working with the state grid operator to address a
looming shortage of electric capacity in the state that
increases the likelihood of rolling outages.
The two other commissioners, Donna Nelson and Ken Anderson,
are divided over how to send the right price signals to attract
new generation without huge market changes or dramatically
higher costs for power in the Electric Reliability Council of
Texas (ERCOT), the state's primary grid.
While complimentary of Pablos' talent, one PUC observer said
it did not appear he had a long-term interest in the complex
electric issues facing the state's deregulated market.
"He came from outside the industry to such an extent that
the learning curve with everything going on was really severe,"
said John Moore, a principal with Stratus Energy Group of
Austin.
"Over the last few months, it has become apparent that he
was not participating in discussions at open meetings to the
level that you might expect of someone with a long-term vision,"
Moore said.
Pablos was appointed to the PUC in September 2011 by Texas
Governor Rick Perry. His term was due to end Sept. 1.
The governor's office did not immediately comment on how
quickly it might appoint a new commissioner to replace Pablos.
A third commissioner likely won't be appointed until after
the Texas Legislature adjourns in late May since appointments
made during the session require confirmation before the session
ends.
The next commissioner will face decisions that will shape
the Texas power market for years to come.
"Whoever is appointed could be the deciding factor as to
what market structure the PUC ultimately adopts and perhaps the
potential profitability of power plants in ERCOT," said Paul
Patterson, an energy analyst at Glenrock Associates of New York.
Pablos' departure will not slow the current pace of work at
the PUC to address the issue of resource adequacy.
On Thursday, the commission asked for more information from
ERCOT related to potential solutions and suggested more time
will be needed to allow public comment and workshops this
spring.