HOUSTON Jan 17 Natural gas fueled just 40
percent of the electricity consumed in Texas last year, down
from nearly 45 percent in 2012 as higher gas prices and rising
power consumption changed generation patterns, the Texas grid
operator said Friday.
Coal accounted for 37.2 percent of the power generated in
Texas last year, up from 33.8 percent in 2012.
Overall, electric use in the state's primary electric market
rose 2.1 percent compared to 2012 as Texas sees additional
population and economic growth, said the Electric Reliability
Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's grid operator.
Annual electric consumption remained below 2011, a year
when record-breaking weather conditions pushed electric use up
by nearly 5 percent.
Major power producers in the state include Luminant, a unit
of Energy Future Holdings, which is owned by Kohlberg Kravis
Roberts & Co LP and several private equity firms; NRG
Energy ; Calpine Corp ; NextEra Energy and
Exelon Corp.